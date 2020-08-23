Four dead in Greenville crash overnight, coroner says

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people are dead and one is hospitalized following a car crash in Greenville overnight, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, Greenville County EMS and the Greenville City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at 1015 North Main Street in Greenville around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “Five adults were traveling south on North Main Street shortly before 03:00 on Sunday morning. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, overturned and struck a large tree. Four of the individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. One individual was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.”

The deceased were identified as being 24-year-old Haskel Yves Martinez, of Simpsonville, 23-year-old Timothy Isaiah Webb, of Simpsonville, 21-year-old Kayla Missely Castro, of Greenville, and 24-year-old Carlos Andres Castro-Jimenez, of Taylors.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

