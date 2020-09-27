Four, including toddler, hospitalized after car crashes into home, troopers say

by: WSPA Staff

Wellford, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people, including a toddler, are hospitalized following a collision on Nazareth Rd. Saturday night in which a vehicle crashed into a home, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to SCHP, the collision occurred on Nazareth Rd. and Stone Drive in Wellford around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers said the driver of a 1999 Honda Accord, with four occupants, was traveling south on Nazareth Road and driving too fast for conditions when they struck a parked car before crashing into a house on Stone Drive.

All four occupants were taken to a nearby hospital. Troopers said the toddler was in a child seat.

The conditions of all four are currently unknown.

