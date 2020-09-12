Funeral arrangements set for fallen Henderson Co. Detective Ryan Hendrix

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Detective Ryan Hendrix announced on Saturday the funeral arrangements for the fallen deputy.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that the funeral will be held on Friday, September 18 at Mud Creek Baptist Church at 403 Rutledge Dr. in Hendersonville.

Detective Ryan Hendrix will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.

A procession will take Detective Hendrix to Forest Lawn cemetery (538 Tracey Grove Rd.) following the service.

Live video feeds will be made available so that anyone unable to attend can view the service.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the North Carolina Police Benevolent Foundation to set up a donation fund for the Hendrix family. You can donate at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/deputyryanhendrix/

Detective Hendrix was shot in the line of duty while responding to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle Thursday, September 10.