Live Now
Watch 7News at Noon

Furman University cancels or postpones on-campus events, residential activities through Aug. 1

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University announced Thursday they have canceled or postponed all on-campus summer events and residential activities through August 1.

The decision includes all summer camps, conferences, performances, weddings and professional meetings.

University officials said the move was made out of an abundance or caution amid COVID-19 concerns.

The university previously announced summer sessions would be taught remotely. Students living in emergency campus housing have the option to remain and are asked to stay in touch with the Housing and Residence Life Office.

Additionally, Furman President Elizabeth Davis said she hopes to announce plans for the fall semester by mid-to-late Junes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories