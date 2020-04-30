Furman University cancels or postpones on-campus events, residential activities through Aug. 1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University announced Thursday they have canceled or postponed all on-campus summer events and residential activities through August 1.

The decision includes all summer camps, conferences, performances, weddings and professional meetings.

University officials said the move was made out of an abundance or caution amid COVID-19 concerns.

The university previously announced summer sessions would be taught remotely. Students living in emergency campus housing have the option to remain and are asked to stay in touch with the Housing and Residence Life Office.

Additionally, Furman President Elizabeth Davis said she hopes to announce plans for the fall semester by mid-to-late Junes.