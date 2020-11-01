Gaffney man dies while cutting down tree, coroner says

by: WSPA Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man has died after a tree fell on him while he was cutting down another tree nearby, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, 73-year-old Bobby Wayne Bradley, of Gaffney, died Sunday afternoon while cutting down a tree behind his home.

“Mr. Bradley was working with a chain saw in a wooded area at the rear of his residence about 2 p.m. when the incident occurred,” Fowler said. “He had fallen a large tree which jarred the ground causing another nearby large tree to give way at its rotted roots. That tree fell on top of Mr. Bradley trapping him between it and the ground.”

Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fowler encouraged others to be cautious when cutting down trees or limbs, especially after severe rain since that can cause shallow roots or rotten trees to fall without warning. Fowler said it’s best to leave that work to professionals.

