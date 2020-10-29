GALLERY: Zeta brings heavy rain, wind damage to Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Zeta brought heavy rain with strong, gusty winds to the Upstate and western North Carolina early Thursday morning and caused damage across the area.

The storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds fore moving into the New Orleans area and onto neighboring Mississippi. Tracking the Tropics: Zeta moves northeast after battering Gulf Coast 

It was downgraded to a tropical storm about an hour after reaching Alabama.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Zeta was “producing damaging gusty winds across portions of the southeast United States.” The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles from the storm’s center. It was about 65 miles west-northwest of Atlanta, moving northeast at 39 mph.

  • Damage at Southern Pines Apartments in Spartanburg County Courtesy Alexis Janee
  • Tree down in Pumpkintown (WPSA)
  • Tree down in Pumpkintown (WSPA)
  • Tree down on Anderson Street near Broad Street courtesy Williamston Fire Department
  • Tree down on Anderson Street near Broad Street courtesy Williamston Fire Department
  • Tree down on Anderson Street near Broad Street courtesy Williamston Fire Department
  • Tree down on power lines Dacusville courtesy Jennifer Sanders
  • Car damage courtesy Liza Dowdle
  • Damage in Campobello courtesy Shaina Brannon
  • Damage in Campobello courtesy Shaina Brannon
  • Damage in Campobello courtesy Shaina Brannon
  • Damage in Roebuck courtesy Heather Nicole
  • Damage in Roebuck courtesy Heather Nicole
  • Tree down in Gaffney courtesy Sarah Kier Smith
  • Oak tree down in Travelers Rest courtesy Jonathan Martinez
  • Storm damage courtesy Dazel Morrow

