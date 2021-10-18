Gas prices hit seven-year high, forecast to remain high this winter

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — As demand remains high and crude oil production lags, gas prices continue to surge. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas has hit the highest it has been since 2014.

As of Monday, AAA was reporting a national average of $3.32 per gallon. For North and South Carolina respectively, those averages are $3.10 and $3.08 per gallon. For perspective, the national average a year ago was $2.16 per gallon.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided earlier this month not to increase production of crude oil, which AAA says contributes to rising gas prices.

“A major factor for the recent increase in gas prices is crude oil,” AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright said. “It typically accounts for 50 to 60 percent of the price at the pump and last week’s decision by OPEC to not increase production only further exacerbated the upward movement for crude oil prices.”

Experts with AAA forecast a potential continued rise in prices through the winter months.

