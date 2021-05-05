GCS 2021-22 virtual program waitlist open to students

Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary School, participates in her virtual classes as her mother, Brittany Preston, background, assists at their residence in Chicago’s South Side, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Starting Thursday, Lear will return to class as the nation’s third-largest school district slowly reopens its doors following a bitter fight with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School District has opened a waitlist for students interested in signing up for the 2021-22 Virtual Program Wednesday.

School officials said students on this list will be accepted into the program when and if space becomes available. Waitlist applications will be accepted via BackPack through July 15; however the system will be down for updates on Mondays.

GCS has made several important changes to the Virtual Program for 2021-22, according to school officials:

First, there will be an increased emphasis on attendance in live sessions. Students will be expected to participate in live sessions at scheduled times. Exceptions based on extenuating circumstances must be approved, in advance, by the virtual administrator.

Second, parents who wish for students to return to brick and mortar instruction will be allowed to make requests. They are encouraged to make an approved transition at the end of a nine-week grading period.

Third, students in the Virtual Program will be scheduled based on grade level and academic record, not by school. GCS cannot guarantee placement with other students or teachers from the home-based school.