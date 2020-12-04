GCS alter quarantine policy to align with new CDC guidelines

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools have shortened their COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 days to ten days in order to align themselves with new guidance from the CDC.

The policy alteration is effective immediately, according to Director of Media Relations Tim Waller.

The new guidance from the CDC was released last week and called for people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days. According to the Associated Press, the change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus.

While the CDC had said the incubation period for the virus was thought to extend to 14 days, most individuals became infectious and developed symptoms between 4 and 5 days after exposure.

