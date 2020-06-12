GCS announces plans for phased-in athletics and summer camps

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools (GCS) announced Friday their plans for a phased-in return of students athletics and summer camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Media Relations Tim Waller said the phased-in plans will “adhere to strict health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

For athletics, GCS will begin Phase I of summer workouts on June 15. The first three days will be dedicated to orientation and ensuring athletes and parents are compliant with new requirements prior to starting workouts.

Prior to participating, athletes and parents are required to submit a signed COVID-19 letter as well as traditionally required paperwork.

GCS said they have developed guidelines that exceed the minimum requirements of the South Carolina High School League. The requirements for phase one include:

Daily health screening questionnaire and temperature check of athletes, coaches, and staff

Group size limit of 10, including coaches and other staff, in any single indoor or outdoor facility at a time

Starting and ending times for workouts staggered among multiple sports teams

Minimum physical distance of six feet maintained between participants at all times, and a minimum distance of 12 feet between each person when using weight rooms

Face coverings required for coaches and staff members at all times while on-site

Face coverings required for student-athletes unless actively participating in athletic activity during which wearing such a covering would be inhibitory

Weight rooms, restrooms, and other multi-use facilities that include high-touch surfaces will be sanitized frequently during each event, and shared equipment will be cleaned and disinfected in-between each user

Use of locker rooms and offices is prohibited, and bathroom access will be limited to every other stall

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers and/or adequate hand washing facilities will be provided for all participants, and each participant must provide a personal water bottle

Coaches will be allowed to use June 15-17 for walk-throughs with athletes, parents and staff to show how cleaning will take place during and after workouts. Also during this time, school personnel will use this time to ensure safety measures are being followed.

On June 18, schools will begin their first true workout day. District staff is expected to make daily on-site visits during the first week to assist and monitor.

Waller said similar precautions for summer camps are being put in place beginning July 6. All camps other than the district ran reading and academic recovery camp must be pre-approved by administration.

Below is a list of restrictions being placed at summer camps: