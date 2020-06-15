GCS asking parents to share preferences, expectations for reopening schools this fall

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools are asking one parent/guardian from each family to share their preferences and expectations for reopening schools this fall.

The survey, which can be found here, will not be available after June 24.


In a post on their Facebook page, GCS said “This survey does not contain open-ended questions due to the need for a quick and automated analysis of responses. We encourage parents with specific questions or input to contact the Service Center at 355-3100. Those individuals can take your input or direct you to the appropriate department for guidance/feedback.”

