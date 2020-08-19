GCS details how positive COVID-19 cases will be handled by district

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools detailed Wednesday how the district will handle positive COVID-19 cases.

According to Tim Waller, director of media relations with the district, any student or staff member who tests positive will be excluded from school for at least 10 days and asked to isolate. Contract tracing will be conducted and, upon completion, there will be three types of notification.

The first type of notification is ‘close contact notification.’ Anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual while they were contagious must be excluded from school for 14 days.

The district defined close contact as anyone within six-feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for more than 15 minutes, living in the same house with a positive individual, caring for someone who is recovering from a positive case. Those considered to be close contacts will be notified directly by school personnel.

The second type of notification is ‘not close contact notification.’ This notification will be given to all individuals who have shared a classroom or other area of the school with a COVID-19 positive person. Families of students will be called to alert them a student or staff member who their student shares a class with tested positive.

These students and staff who were not in close contact, as defined by DHEC, are not excluded from school, but will be monitored for 14 days for symptoms.

The final notification type is a ‘school-wide notification.’ Anytime a positive case is identified inside of a GCS a notice will be placed on the GCS website. This will provide a school-wide notification for those interested.

Additionally, Waller said that siblings who live with students who test positive, and the children of teachers who test positive, will be considered close contacts. Those children must be excluded from school for at least 14 days.