GCS meeting to discuss next moves in getting more students back into the classroom

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County School leaders will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the next moves to try and get more students back into the classroom five days a week.

The Greenville County School District will hold a committee of a whole meeting at 9 a.m. and on the agenda is a COVID-19 update from Superintendent Dr. Royster. That topic is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Leaders from the district have met several times to discuss transitioning middle school students from two to five days a week in person. Media Relation Director Tim Waller said there’s no set timeline for a new attendance plan for middle schoolers but estimates it will be released in a couple of weeks.

Elementary school students are in person five days a week, but Waller said the challenge for middle school students comes down to spacing.

Waller added that leaders are fine tuning ways to turn gyms, media centers and cafeterias in to classroom spaces, since there are more middle school students per classroom than elementary students.