GCS meeting to discuss next moves in getting more students back into the classroom

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County School leaders will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the next moves to try and get more students back into the classroom five days a week.

The Greenville County School District will hold a committee of a whole meeting at 9 a.m. and on the agenda is a COVID-19 update from Superintendent Dr. Royster. That topic is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Leaders from the district have met several times to discuss transitioning middle school students from two to five days a week in person. Media Relation Director Tim Waller said there’s no set timeline for a new attendance plan for middle schoolers but estimates it will be released in a couple of weeks.

Elementary school students are in person five days a week, but Waller said the challenge for middle school students comes down to spacing.

Waller added that leaders are fine tuning ways to turn gyms, media centers and cafeterias in to classroom spaces, since there are more middle school students per classroom than elementary students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories