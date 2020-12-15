GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools released their 2021-2022 student calendar Tuesday afternoon.

The new school year will begin on August 17 and end on June 4.

Due to Greenville County Schools is an approved eLearning district, the district is not required to have makeup days set aside for inclement weather. According to Tim Waller, GCS will shift to eLearning if school buildings are closed on a regular attendance day.

The former makeup days have been added to the calendar to create additional long weekends for students, including a long weekend around the Easter holiday, April 15-18, 2022.

High school graduations are scheduled for May 31 and June 1-3, 2022.

Links to 2021-2022 calendars:

4K Calendar English 2021-22

5K-12 Student Calendar English 2021-22

4K Calendar Spanish 2021-22

5K-12 Student Calendar Spanish 2021-22