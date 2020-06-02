GCS Summer meal program set to begin on June 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools Summer meal program is set to begin on June 8 and continue through August 7.
Director Medial Relations Tim Waller confirmed meals will be provided Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. each day. Each Thursday students will receive eight meals to cover the weekend.
Meals can be picked up at the following schools:
- AJ Whittenberg Elementary
- Alexander Elementary
- Armstrong Elementary
- Augusta Circle Elementary
- Bells Crossing Elementary
- Berea Elementary
- Bethel Elementary
- Blythe Academy
- Brook Glenn Elementary
- Brushy Creek Elementary
- Buena Vista Elementary
- Cherrydale Elementary
- Crestview Elementary
- Duncan Chapel Elementary
- East North Street Academy
- Ellen Woodside Elementary
- Fork Shoals
- Fountain Inn Elementary
- Gateway Elementary
- Greenbrier Elementary
- Golden Strip CDC
- Grove Elementary
- Heritage Elementary
- Hollis Elementary
- Lake Forest Elementary
- Mauldin Elementary
- Mitchell Road Elementary
- Monarch Elementary
- Monaview Elementary
- Mountain View Elementary
- Oakview Elementary
- Paris Elementary
- Pelham Road Elementary
- Plain Elementary
- Robert E. Cashion Elementary
- Rudolph Gordon Elementary
- Sara Collins Elementary
- Simpsonville Elementary
- Skyland Elementary
- Slater Marietta Elementary
- Sterling School, Stone Academy
- Sue Cleveland Elementary
- Taylors Elementary
- Thomas E Kerns Elementary
- Tigerville Elementary
- Welcome Elementary
- Westcliffe Elementary
- Woodland Elementary
Meals will be served on a to-go basis in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.