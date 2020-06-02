GCS Summer meal program set to begin on June 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools Summer meal program is set to begin on June 8 and continue through August 7.

Director Medial Relations Tim Waller confirmed meals will be provided Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. each day. Each Thursday students will receive eight meals to cover the weekend.

Meals can be picked up at the following schools:

AJ Whittenberg Elementary

Alexander Elementary

Armstrong Elementary

Augusta Circle Elementary

Bells Crossing Elementary

Berea Elementary

Bethel Elementary

Blythe Academy

Brook Glenn Elementary

Brushy Creek Elementary

Buena Vista Elementary

Cherrydale Elementary

Crestview Elementary

Duncan Chapel Elementary

East North Street Academy

Ellen Woodside Elementary

Fork Shoals

Fountain Inn Elementary

Gateway Elementary

Greenbrier Elementary

Golden Strip CDC

Grove Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Hollis Elementary

Lake Forest Elementary

Mauldin Elementary

Mitchell Road Elementary

Monarch Elementary

Monaview Elementary

Mountain View Elementary

Oakview Elementary

Paris Elementary

Pelham Road Elementary

Plain Elementary

Robert E. Cashion Elementary

Rudolph Gordon Elementary

Sara Collins Elementary

Simpsonville Elementary

Skyland Elementary

Slater Marietta Elementary

Sterling School, Stone Academy

Sue Cleveland Elementary

Taylors Elementary

Thomas E Kerns Elementary

Tigerville Elementary

Welcome Elementary

Westcliffe Elementary

Woodland Elementary

Meals will be served on a to-go basis in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.