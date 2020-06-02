GCS Summer meal program set to begin on June 8

by: WSPA

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools Summer meal program is set to begin on June 8 and continue through August 7.

Director Medial Relations Tim Waller confirmed meals will be provided Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. each day. Each Thursday students will receive eight meals to cover the weekend.

Meals can be picked up at the following schools:

  • AJ Whittenberg Elementary
  • Alexander Elementary
  • Armstrong Elementary
  • Augusta Circle Elementary
  • Bells Crossing Elementary
  • Berea Elementary
  • Bethel Elementary
  • Blythe Academy
  • Brook Glenn Elementary
  • Brushy Creek Elementary
  • Buena Vista Elementary
  • Cherrydale Elementary
  • Crestview Elementary
  • Duncan Chapel Elementary
  • East North Street Academy
  • Ellen Woodside Elementary
  • Fork Shoals
  • Fountain Inn Elementary
  • Gateway Elementary
  • Greenbrier Elementary
  • Golden Strip CDC
  • Grove Elementary
  • Heritage Elementary
  • Hollis Elementary
  • Lake Forest Elementary
  • Mauldin Elementary
  • Mitchell Road Elementary
  • Monarch Elementary
  • Monaview Elementary
  • Mountain View Elementary
  • Oakview Elementary
  • Paris Elementary
  • Pelham Road Elementary
  • Plain Elementary
  • Robert E. Cashion Elementary
  • Rudolph Gordon Elementary
  • Sara Collins Elementary
  • Simpsonville Elementary
  • Skyland Elementary
  • Slater Marietta Elementary
  • Sterling School, Stone Academy
  • Sue Cleveland Elementary
  • Taylors Elementary
  • Thomas E Kerns Elementary
  • Tigerville Elementary
  • Welcome Elementary
  • Westcliffe Elementary
  • Woodland Elementary

Meals will be served on a to-go basis in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

