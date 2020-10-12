GCS Superintendent receives contract extension

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
Burke Royster_376375

Dr. Burke Royster (Source: Greenville County Schools)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster received a contract extension through June 2024, the school system announced Monday.

According to Director of Media Relations Tim Waller, the contract extension comes following an “exemplary commendation from his annual evaluation by the Board of Trustees.”

“We recognize that no one truly understands the number or depth of complex decisions and recommendations this administration has had to make over the past seven months or the difficultly of implementing those decisions in the midst of a pandemic. We also acknowledge and so appreciate the tireless work of Dr. Royster’s administrative staff, school principals and other leaders, and most especially, the teachers who have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty.  In all of this, we are grateful for Dr. Royster’s strong and steady leadership,” said Board Chair Lynda Leventis-Wells.

