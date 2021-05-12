GCS to allow parents to opt their children out of mask requirement

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools announced Wednesday they would give parents the option to opt their child out of the GCS mask mandate.

Parents wishing to opt their child out of the mask mandate will need to complete the following DHEC forms.

Tim Waller, with GCS, said students whose families do not want their children to attend school due to these changes will not be moved into the virtual program at this point, due to capacity restrictions. However, parents can opt for their students to work from home for the remainder of the year if they submit a request to the principal in writing by May 17.

Students 18-years-old and older can opt out of wearing masks without parental permission.