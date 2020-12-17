GCS to increase in-person instruction for high school students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster announced Thursday in-person instruction for high school students will increase beginning on January 19.

High school students will see their in-person attendance increase from 40% to 75%.

According to the release, this means that students who currently attend in-person classes two days a week on Attendance Plan 2 will now attend four days a week, except for one week each month when they have three days of in-person classes instead of four.

Career Center students will also see an increase in face-to-ace instruction, with most Level 1 and Level II courses returning to five days a week. High school self contained special education students will move from four days of in-person attendance to five.



“We’ve known from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that high schools pose the biggest challenge when it comes to returning students to the classroom. This plan allows us to nearly double the amount of in-person instruction at high schools and return most Career Center students to fulltime in-person instruction allowing them to work toward their industry certification,” Dr. W. Burke Royster, superintendent of Greenville County Schools, said.

The following is the layout of how the district’s “75-percent plan” works:

Each color group (blue, red, green, purple) will have three in-person attendance days that never change: Blue—Monday, Wednesday, Thursday Red—Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Green—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Purple—Monday, Tuesday, Thursday



On Friday, students will attend in-person classes three out of four Fridays each month based on their color group: Blue, Red, Green—January 22, February 19, March 26, April 30, May 28 (Purple = eLearning) Blue, Red, Purple—January 29, February 26, April 2, May 7, June 4 (Green = eLearning) Blue, Green, Purple—February 5, March 5, April 16, May 14 (Red = eLearning) Red, Green, Purple—February 12, March 12, April 23, May 21 (Blue = eLearning)



On days students are not attending classes in-person, they will have an eLearning day, where teachers will offer streamed and/or recorded instruction.