GCS to increase in-person instruction for high school students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster announced Thursday in-person instruction for high school students will increase beginning on January 19.
High school students will see their in-person attendance increase from 40% to 75%.
According to the release, this means that students who currently attend in-person classes two days a week on Attendance Plan 2 will now attend four days a week, except for one week each month when they have three days of in-person classes instead of four.
Career Center students will also see an increase in face-to-ace instruction, with most Level 1 and Level II courses returning to five days a week. High school self contained special education students will move from four days of in-person attendance to five.
“We’ve known from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that high schools pose the biggest challenge when it comes to returning students to the classroom. This plan allows us to nearly double the amount of in-person instruction at high schools and return most Career Center students to fulltime in-person instruction allowing them to work toward their industry certification,” Dr. W. Burke Royster, superintendent of Greenville County Schools, said.
The following is the layout of how the district’s “75-percent plan” works:
- Each color group (blue, red, green, purple) will have three in-person attendance days that never change:
- Blue—Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Red—Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Green—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
- Purple—Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
- On Friday, students will attend in-person classes three out of four Fridays each month based on their color group:
- Blue, Red, Green—January 22, February 19, March 26, April 30, May 28 (Purple = eLearning)
- Blue, Red, Purple—January 29, February 26, April 2, May 7, June 4 (Green = eLearning)
- Blue, Green, Purple—February 5, March 5, April 16, May 14 (Red = eLearning)
- Red, Green, Purple—February 12, March 12, April 23, May 21 (Blue = eLearning)
On days students are not attending classes in-person, they will have an eLearning day, where teachers will offer streamed and/or recorded instruction.
“Additionally, Career Center students (Level I and Level II) will move to 5 days a week in person instruction, with a few exceptions depending on the location, class, number of students, etc. Bus riders without transportation can take the bus to their high school every day and catch the bus to the career center. Those career center students who use bus transportation on days their color group does not attend high school and cannot arrange transportation home, will be supervised at the high school or career center during the portion of the day they are not in career center classes.
Most classrooms will be equipped with plexiglass dividers that will allow for 3-feet of social distancing instead of 6-feet as long as masks are worn. The dividers will be larger in size than those found in elementary and middle school classrooms to accommodate larger students. Students will clean their pod at the beginning and end of class using alcohol wipes. Plexiglass will not be utilized in classrooms where 6-feet of social distancing is possible. Additionally, large spaces, such as media centers, auditoriums and science labs, will be used for instruction, particularly with large classes as needed. Protocols and logistics for class changes to avoid students in close proximity to each other will be modified by schools based on the layout of their buildings. This may also include one way directional hallways and stairwells, as well as extended class change times to allow for staggering class changes if needed. Staggered arrival times for car riders and car drivers could be implemented based on each school’s numbers of car riders and drivers.”