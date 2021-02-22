GCS to offer in-person graduations at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools announced Monday they intend to hold in-person graduations at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the second time since the pandemic started.

The graduations are contingent on a waiver from the Governor’s Office of the 250-person occupancy maximum.

In-person graduations for all 14 traditional high schools are planned for June 1-4, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Click here for a complete look at the graduation schedule.

Additionally, Greenville Early College will take place at the Furman Younts Center. Lifelong Learning (Adult Education) graduation will take place at Wade Hampton High School and the Fine Arts Center will honor its senior class at the Greer High gymnasium.

No decision has been made on how many guest tickets each graduate will receive.