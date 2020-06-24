GCSO: Suspect in custody following assault on healthcare worker at group home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 24-year-old suspect is in custody following an assault against a healthcare worker at a group home on Perigon Court.

According to an arrest warrant, the suspect bit the victim on her left check. Deputies said the victim suffered a visible injury and received medical treatment following the incident.

The suspect, William Patrick Turturici, resides at the facility and is charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.

Turturici has since been taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

Lt. Ryan Flood said “During the course of the investigation, our office has been in communication with the Solicitor’s Office and has concluded the investigation.”