GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown dentist has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a woman overdosed and died in January.
Police said that James Ryan, a surgeon with a practice on Observation Drive, was arrested on Tuesday morning. Sarah Harris, a former patient, overdosed on Jan. 26 after “being provided controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan.”
Police said in a release that Harris and Ryan had been in a relationship. Ryan had given Harris drugs between March 2021 and her death.
Officials are holding a conference to give more details on Tuesday evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated.