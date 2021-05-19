Gov. Cooper, NC officials to discuss allocating COVID-19 recovery funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state officials will discuss their plans for allocating federal funds from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Wednesday afternoon.

North Carolina is set to receive over $705 million in recovery funds.

The funds are expected to go to schools, healthcare and other institutions affected by the pandemic.

Treasury officials said the funds should not be used by state and local governments to cut taxes, pay down debt or bolster reserve funds.

Biden called the plan the first step in economic recovery.

“Some critics said we didn’t need the American Rescue Plan — that this economy would just heal itself,” Biden says. “Today’s report just underscores, in my view, how vital the actions we’re taking are…we’re still digging out of an economic collapse.”

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s news conference live online and on Facebook at 2 p.m. Wednesday.