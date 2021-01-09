Gov. Cooper, state health officials deliver remarks at NC Council on Health Care Coverage

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials joined members of the North Carolina Council on Health Care Coverage Friday as they discussed ways to expand health care coverage for North Carolinians.
“The pandemic continues to remind us of the urgency of the Council’s work as we look at opportunities to expand access to health care coverage across the state,” said Governor Cooper. “I am grateful for the tremendous commitment of the Council members and look forward to their recommendations when they conclude their work.”
Council members will hear from experts on multiple health care financing options and then discuss guiding principles for expanding coverage in the state.
“This bipartisan group brings a wealth of experience and diverse viewpoints which is a tremendous asset as we consider ways to strengthen our health care system,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I have been impressed by the progress of the Council and look forward to our ongoing partnership as we work to find solutions that help improve the health of North Carolinians.”
This will be the council’s third meeting. The group will hold its final meeting on January 22 to finalize a plan.
