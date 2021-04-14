Gov. McMaster announces $10.5 investment in charter schools, workforce development

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster announced a $10.5 million investment in South Carolina public charter schools and workforce development efforts on Wednesday.

The investment is through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, according to the governor’s office.

“For South Carolina to continue its unprecedented economic growth we must continue to invest in our young people,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “These grants will do just that by providing additional opportunity for our children to go to schools that best fit their needs and by giving our young workers, who were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the resources they need to find jobs right here in South Carolina.”

The governor awarded $9 million to charter schools to offset increased enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The South Carolina Public Charter School District is grateful to Governor McMaster for his long-time support of public charter schools and for putting kids first,” said South Carolina Public Charter School District Superintendent Chris Neeley.

The governor also awarded $1.5 million to the S.C. Department of Commerce to establish the South Carolina Workforce Journey’s initiative. This will provide career exploration and job preparation resources for those between the ages of 16 and 24 who were impacted by the pandemic, according to the governor’s office. The initiative will employ new technology to highlight current and prospective career opportunities and will target high schools, career and technical education centers, technical colleges, and employers.

The original GEER Fund was a one time grant funded by funds received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Trump.

According to the governor’s office, South Carolina initial GEER funding was $48 million