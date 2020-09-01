Gov. McMaster, DHEC officials, to announce guidelines for nursing home visitation to resume

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster, alongside DHEC officials, will host a media briefing Tuesday to announce guidelines for nursing home visitation to resume.

The briefing is expected to take place at the state house in Columbia at 2 p.m.

In a August 21 letter to Chairman Mark Elam, McMaster asked DHEC to “issue up-to-date visitation guidelines providing all direction and information deemed necessary to resume – or require resumption if necessary – in-person visitation with residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

McMaster originally directed DHEC to restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the exception of end of life situations, on March 13.

“Although no policy or procedure can eliminate all possibility of risk, it is clear that the time has come to expand current rules to allow in-person visitation by immediate family members, loved ones or caregivers,” wrote McMaster.