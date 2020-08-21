Gov. McMaster requests DHEC issue new guidance on allowing in-person visitation in nursing homes

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster requested DHEC issue up-to-date guidelines for in-person visitation with nursing home and assisted living residents Friday.

In a letter to Chairman Mark Elam, McMaster asked DHEC to “issue up-to-date visitation guidelines providing all direction and information deemed necessary to resume – or require resumption if necessary – in-person visitation with residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

McMaster directed DHEC to restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the exception of end of life situations on March 13.

“Although no policy or procedure can eliminate all possibility of risk, it is clear that the time has come to expand current rules to allow in-person visitation by immediate family members, loved ones or caregivers,” wrote McMaster.