GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster will issue an executive order while visiting Bausch & Lomb Greenville Thursday morning.

According to the governor’s office, the executive order is regarding South Carolina’s life sceiences industry.

The announcement is expected at 11 a.m. and 7 News will livestream the event in the video player above.

Senator Lindsey Graham, CEO of Bausch & Lomb Joe Papa, Greenville Senior Executive of Bausch & Lomb Mike Schraeder and SCBIO’s Sam Konduros.