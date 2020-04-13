1  of  17
Gov. McMaster to speak in Seneca after overnight storms cause heavy damage

by: WSPA

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster is expected to speak Monday at about 1:45 p.m. at the Borg Werner facility in Seneca, where an employee was killed during severe storms.

The Nation Weather Service confirmed the storms did produce a tornado that touched down in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, security guard Jack F. Harvill, 77, of Walhalla, was stationed at the main entrance of the Borg Warner Plant when part of the building collapsed at about 3:30 a.m. He died at the scene.

The Oconee County Emergency Services Management Director Scott Krein said several people were injured as a result of the storms.

A storm survey of the area is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Monday.

In response to the damage caused by Monday morning’s storms, the city of Seneca announced they will enact a curfew from 9 p.m. – 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. If someone needs to travel for work during that time they will need to provide proof of employment.

