Governor McMaster signs School of Innovation Bill

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster visited Spartanburg Monday morning to sign a ‘School of Innovation Bill,’ impacting districts across the Palmetto State.

Meeting Street Academy in Spartanburg’s District 7 is an educational model that elected officials want to duplicate across the state.

The governor’s signature makes it legal for school districts across the Palmetto State to open more than one school of innovation.

“A school of innovation is a school that has the freedom and flexibility to do whatever is best for the student,” Principal of Meeting Street Academy Kyndran Hilton said.

Faculty and staff work with students and their families to identify challenges at home and if necessary, partner with community agencies that can help illuminate those challenges.

House Bill 35-89 takes restrictions off of other school districts and gives them the option to open the same type of school in their area.

“It was limited, you could have only one such innovative school per district and we have 79 school districts,” McMaster said.

Meeting Street Academy is in Representative Rosalyn Henderson Myers district, she and other lawmakers helped to get it passed.

“Because of the success of Meeting Street Academy here, legislatures throughout the country are looking more into public private schools of innovation partnerships.” Spartanburg District 31, (D) Representative Rosalyn Henderson Myers said.

There are 284 students at Meeting Street. The classrooms are smaller and students start school at the age of 3. The school year is longer and there is no cost to attend. Medical Care is provided on campus and there’s an incentive program to help retain the best teachers.

At this point there is a waiting list for students to get into Meeting Street Academy.

There are three public schools of innovation in the state, one in Spartanburg and two in Charleston.