Great Anderson Co. Fair returns after closed for year, due to the pandemic

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– The sights and sounds of the “Great Anderson County Fair” are back. The fair opened on Thursday afternoon at the Civic Center of Anderson.

The wait is finally over after the fair didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic. An organizer said now, people are excited to have the fair back.

“There’s a vibe. People are really excited. A lot of these people didn’t work for a year, and they’re excited to get back out,” said Tod Miller, Fair Manager for the Great Anderson County Fair.

Miller said the fair is one of the largest in the Upstate. Organizers said it typically attracts more than 60,000 people a year. However, Miller believes this year there will be more.

The front lawn of the Civic Center is filled with rides for kids and family adventures. There is also a petting zoo with camels, bulls, goats, and more.

The Sea Lion Splash is one of about seven ground acts this year. The sea lions’ trainer said he’s happy the fair is back.

“I’m beyond excited just to be working and out of the house. Last year was hard for not only for us, but everybody,” said James, Sea Lion Splash.

“These acts will be doing three acts a day,” Miller said.

If you’re hungry, there are about 30 food vendors throughout the fair. Michelle Spivey and her husband, with Spivey’s Southern Grill, traveled from Florida to participate.

“Everything from cheesesteaks, to corn dogs. We have our turkey legs here,” Spivey said. “Italian sausage can’t go wrong with. It’s one of the fair favorites. Everything comes on a nice hoagie roll,” she said.

In light of COVID, booths are more spaced out. Hand sanitizing stations are on every corner.

“Benches throughout, spaced out. Mostly everywhere you look on the corner you’ve got banks of four hand sanitizers,” Miller said.

Masks are only recommended outside, but required inside the Civic Center for the restrooms.

“We want you to feel at home. We want you to stay a long time with us,” Miller said.

Also, the fair includes thriller rides and activities for adults.

“This is a brand new ride this year called The Fighter,” Miller said.

“People miss traditions. And I think that we’re a tradition. People look forward to us each year,” Miller said.

“We are super excited to be able to be full fledge fair ready,” Spivey said.

The fair is open until Sunday, May 16th. Admission is $7 for anyone above 10-years-old. Anyone 10-years-old and under are free.

Mom’s will be able to get in for free on Mother’s Day.

See full schedule below:

Thursday, May 6th FREE Admission with Food Drive/$20 Pay-One-Price Unlimited Rides (Per Person)

Friday, May 7th Senior Citizens Day- 55 and older admitted FREE/$25 Pay-One-Price Unlimited Rides (Per Person)

Saturday, May 8th 11 a.m.-Noon – FREE admission and rides 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.- Pay One Price- $25 Unlimited Rides (good till close)

Sunday, May 9th Mother’s Day Special – All moms admitted FREE

School Special- 12:30 p.m.- 2 p.m.- FREE Admission and Rides for students

(must have ticket distributed in school)

Monday, May 10th Student Day- 18 and under admitted FREE

Pay One Price- $15 Unlimited Rides (Per Person)

Tuesday, May 11th $2 Tuesday- $2 Admission, $2 Rides & $2 Food Bites, $2 Games

Wednesday, May 12th College Day – Free admission for College Students with Valid College ID.

Pay One Price- $20 Unlimited Rides (Per Person)

Thursday, May 13th Hero’s Day- All active, reserve or retired military veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, first responders, and health care workers are admitted FREE with valid ID.

Pay One Price- $15 Unlimited Rides (Per Person)

Friday, May 14th Pay One Price- $25 Unlimited Rides (Per Person)

Saturday, May 15th 11 a.m.- Noon. – FREE admission and rides

11 a.m.- 3 p.m.- Pay One Price- $25 Unlimited Rides (good till close)

Sunday, May 16th Last Blast! Pay One Price- $25 Unlimited Rides

The Great Anderson County Fair will be open Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 11pm, Fridays 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays 12:30p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit, thegreatandersoncountyfair.com.