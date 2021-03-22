Greenville City Council votes to postpone new construction moratorium to late April

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a push to put a hold on some construction in Greenville, but city leaders haven’t made up their minds about it yet.

Monday night, city leaders discussed a moratorium that is a targeted, narrow, short-term pause on construction next to single-family homes. It’s an effort on behalf of the city’s GVL 2040 plan which looks at key issues like quality growth and protecting neighborhoods.

City leaders say Greenville’s Land Management Ordinance is in need of an update and a break in new development would give them time to address that. Records also show the City of Greenville experienced more than 25-percent growth since the year 2000.

“During the six-month pause, the idea is that we re-write the Land Management Ordinance and temporarily put a hold on new construction on multiple-family homes and commercial properties directly adjacent to single-family homes,” said City Spokeswoman Beth Brotherton.

Brotherton said the moratorium doesn’t mean developers have to stop the building that is already started.

“Plus, we want to mention any project that is approved that has its permits and those projects that are in progress, those can continue on,” said Brotherton.

She said the six-month moratorium would give council time to stop, think, and plan, to ensure balanced development.

Monday night city leaders showed mixed views on how to handle growth.

“If we don’t impose a moratorium in the first place, then we run the risk of a rash of permits and other projects getting into the pipeline which we then have no ability whatsoever to stop,” said City Councilman Ken Gibson.

“It’s my understanding that one of the tools we have is through text amendments, and that is if we see changes that we need or want for our corridors, we already have a tool that doesn’t necessarily call for a moratorium,” said City Councilman John Deworken.

In a final vote, leaders agreed to postpone the discussion to gather more input from stakeholders. Council discussed that input from those impacted is needed to find the best solution, which includes feedback from developers, neighborhood association presidents, and the GVL 2040 comp leadership.

Council will revisit the moratorium proposal again on April 26th.