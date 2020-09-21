Greenville Co. Deputies searching for missing 76-year-old

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 76-year-old man last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 76-year-old Grady Ritchie was last seen around 12:00 p.m. on Sunday leaving his residence on East Georgia Road.

Grady suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention. He was last seen in a burgundy 2006 Toyota Tundra (SC tag: 1173KM). 

Grady is described as 5’9”, 185lbs, and is bald with a mustache. Deputies request that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts call 911 immediately. Deputies also request that anyone who sees him to try and maintain a line of sight of him, if safe to do so, until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene.

