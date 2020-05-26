Greenville Co. NAACP sent letter to Governor McMaster demanding more detailed COVID-19 data released

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County branch of NAACP is seeking more information about how COVID-19 affects ethnic groups here in South Carolina.

According to the DHEC website, as of May 22, 56 percent of all reported cases come from those who have been tested in the African American community but NAACP is requesting more detailed information.

In the letter, they mention wanting to improve public health standards for African Americans and other minority groups who may have increased vulnerability for contracting the virus.

SC DHEC has been releasing demographics data for weeks now, but the NAACP wants data for testing, positive and negative cases, those who have recovered, nursing home deaths and positive cases separated for each ethnic group.

Greenville County NAACP President Rev. J.M. Flemming said this information will help with identifying health disparities in each community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and help with their efforts in closing the inequality gap in the African American community.

“We can help our government, our county, and our people if we have good information to share,” Flemming said. “We are more equipped to deal with our community and the situation of COVID-19 itself.”

For more information on COVID-19 data for the state of South Carolina please visit the DHEC website.