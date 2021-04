GREENVILLE (S.C.) – Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day on Friday.

According to the school district, the eLearning day will be for all students so employees can attend their second COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Friday will be a teacher workday. District officials said that teachers will provide lessons when possible, with assignments posted during each teacher’s vaccination time.

The district advises parents to make childcare arrangements for Friday.