Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office, SCHP teaming up to enforce strict driving laws on I-385

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and other agencies in Greenville County are teaming up to conduct strict enforcement of driving laws on Interstate 385.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is an effort to combat dangerous, distracted and impaired drivers during the week of Nov. 16, according to the sheriff’s office.

The goal of this operation is to ensure drivers and passengers are safe in their travels the busy holiday season approaches.

The sheriff’s office stresses the importance for all drivers to abide by the traffic laws, maintain focus on the road and to not drive impaired.