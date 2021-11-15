Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office, SCHP teaming up to enforce strict driving laws on I-385

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and other agencies in Greenville County are teaming up to conduct strict enforcement of driving laws on Interstate 385.
According to the sheriff’s office, this is an effort to combat dangerous, distracted and impaired drivers during the week of Nov. 16, according to the sheriff’s office.
The goal of this operation is to ensure drivers and passengers are safe in their travels the busy holiday season approaches.
The sheriff’s office stresses the importance for all drivers to abide by the traffic laws, maintain focus on the road and to not drive impaired.
“I’ve always said that along with gun violence impaired driving is one of the most dangerous crimes one can commit but it’s also avoidable. I encourage motorists to operate their motor vehicles safely and to think twice before driving impaired or driving distracted. It’s simply not worth it. We can avoid traffic fatalities if we all just come together and make wise and responsible decisions before getting behind the wheel.”Sheriff Hobart Lewis