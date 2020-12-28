Greenville County deputies ask for public’s assistance locating missing woman

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies in Greenville County are asking for the public’s assistance locating an endangered missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lisa Marie Hagerty was last seen shortly after 8 p.m. on December 8 after she was released from the detention center.

Hagerty is described as 5’7″ tall with short brown hair and is endangered due to a health concern.

Anyone with information regarding Hagerty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210.