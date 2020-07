GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 28-year-old man missing from his court ordered facility.

Deputies said Donovan Lewis was last seen at Gregory Community Care on Fork Shoals Road in Piedmont. Lewis vanished from the facility between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on July 13 and 6:00 a.m. on July 14.

Anyone with information concerning Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and do not approach him under any circumstances.