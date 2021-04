GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Deputies said Cameron Bayleigh Burns was last seen on April 6 with two unknown males, leaving in a vehicle on Hwy 414.

Bayleigh is described as 5’8″ tall and 120 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.