GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 46-year-old.

The sheriff’s office says James Martin Radecki was last seen at a home at 907 Edwards Road around noon Thursday. Radecki drives a silver 2012 Chevy Impala with rear-end damage and was reportedly last wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Radecki suffers from multiple medical issues. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.