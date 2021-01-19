Greenville County high schools move to three to four days of in-person learning per week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County high schoolers will be getting more classroom time. Starting Tuesday, those opting for in-person learning will be upping their days at school.

“Everything went off without a hitch,” said Tim Waller, who is the director of media relations for Greenville County Schools. “Regardless of the number of students in school today, we saw young people, socially distanced, wearing their masks.”

Since the fall, high schoolers have been in the classroom two days a week. Now, high schools opting for in-person learning will be in class for a three days a week, plus Fridays three times a month.

The district is requiring masks and using plexiglass dividers between students in classrooms.

“I don’t think it’s something that phased them because they didn’t actually even bring it up,” said parent Nacole Hause, whose children attend Riverside High School.

Other parents are complaining about the plexiglass— one told 7News her sons are having a hard time hearing their teachers through the barriers and focusing because of the glare.

The district said they’ve worked hard to meet the standards of local health officials and the Department of Health and Environmental Control with the plan, and that’s part of the reason it’s taken so long to get high schoolers in the classroom more days a week.

“High schoolers presented the biggest challenge,” Waller said. “There are more of them. They’re bigger people. They have bigger bodies. It’s hard when you at the architecture of a high school to get that many students into a classroom, keep them socially distanced, but we did it.”

Under the new plan in place high schools will be at 70-75 percent capacity, according to Waller.