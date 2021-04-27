Greenville County School board votes in favor of giving 2-percent raise to all employees; teachers will receive retroactive pay as well

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School board voted in favor of a motion Tuesday night that would provide a retroactive step increase for teachers and a 2-percent pay raise for all employees.

Last year, teachers who were scheduled to get an increase in pay did not due to budget concerns because of the pandemic. With leftover funding in the district budget, leaders now want to make sure all employees do get their share.

It’s one of the goals of the Greenville County School’s Strategic Education Plan.

“Because it takes everyone in this district to do something special and to make a difference in our children’s lives as well as the community, we wanted to make sure that we really showed how much we care about everyone that works in our district so we made across the board 2-percent for everyone,” said Greenville County School Board Chair, Lynda Leventis-Wells.

That means administrators, teacher aides, food service workers, bus drivers, custodians, and other support personnel will get the 2-percent increase as well, not just teacherrs.

Leventis-Wells said their goal is to retain because it’s costly to recruit.

“So if we can keep our teachers here, and we can keep custodians and bus drivers, district people, nurses, etc… Then it’s to our advantage,” Leventis-Wells said. “So, by bringing up the salaries to a very competitive level, then why would you leave here?”

Right now, the district has more than 200 of those positions in need of being filled.

Shayne Mitchell is the Bus Center Manager for Greenville County Schools.

He said the district is in desperate need of bus drivers and bus aides.

“We have increased in our numbers, so we have had the requirements of running some double-runs because our seating capacity is still only at 67-percent,” said Mitchell.

He said the district lost a lot of help amid the pandemic. Now they’re working harder than to ever to recruit and fill those positions through job fairs and advertising the need for help.

“We have full benefits, with dental, and vision, and health care,” Mitchell said. “There’s a retire system set up. There’s sick days set up, four personal days that a bus driver gets.”

In an already competitive market, with these new raises on the horizon, the district hopes to have those positions filled even sooner.

According to the school board’s agenda, all teachers on all salary schedules, including substitutes and adjuncts who were active on march first will receive a retroactive payment as part of their regular payroll check.

The total amount of funding with the 2-percent increase for all non-teaching employees adds up to just more than $3.3-million dollars.