Greenville County Schools cancel Academic Recovery Camps

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools (GCS) announced the cancellation of their Academic Recovery Camps Tuesday morning due to the continued high spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, content from the camps will be absorbed into LEAP (Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, Prepare) days provided by legislature to give supplemental instruction to identified students.

Provided LEAP days are not cancelled as a result of continued COVID-19 spread, students in grades 1-5 who were previously contacted about additional instruction will have the chance to participate in LEAP days between August 3-7.