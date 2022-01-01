Greenville County Schools to follow new DHEC requirements on COVID-19 isolations and quarantines

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools have announced that they are adjusting their COVID-19 policies on isolations and quarantines to match updated South Carolina DHEC guidelines.

For students who test positive for COVID-19, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 days to 5 days, if there are no symptoms or symptoms have improved.

DHEC requires students to wear a mask for days 6 through 10 when they return to school. In addition, students must provide a parent note confirming that symptoms have improved and there has been no fever in the past 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

For students who are exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and who are not vaccinated, the minimum quarantine period has been reduced to 5 days. The quarantine can end after day 5 if a viral test is negative and if no symptoms were present during the quarantine period.

A PCR or antigen test must be collected no sooner than day 4. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Regardless of vaccination status, DHEC now requires a mask to be worn by exposed students through day 10 when they return to school. DHEC recommends exposed students get tested on Day 5 as well.

For students who are currently excluded from school based on the previous DHEC quarantine/isolation requirements, updated guidance will be issued individually as soon as possible if applicable.

COVID-related materials and detailed information about these changes will be updated on the Greenville County Schools website Sunday.