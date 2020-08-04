Greenville County Schools to return to training, SCHSL could push back start date

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools announced Tuesday that athletic teams may resume off-season conditioning Monday.

The school district put a halt to such activity June 25 due to DHEC’s community spread metrics relative to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina High School League Executive Committee will receive an update from the league office Wednesday relative to the fall sports plan, and The State newspaper reports that there is likely to be a proposal to push back the start, is currently scheduled to allow official practices to begin on August 17th, sports other than football slated to begin playing games August 31st, and football games to start on September 11th.

An appeal of a plan that proposed flipping fall and spring sports, that was to be heard before the SCHSL Appellate Panel Monday, has been withdrawn by Lexington District One, which notified the league of such Monday, according to The State.

Several area schools advanced to the SCHSL’s Phase 1.5 guidelines Monday, which allows the exchange of balls and shared equipment among its parameters.

In North Carolina, a similar phase is underway. At this point, only a practice date of September 1st has been announced in the Tar Heel State.