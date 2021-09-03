Greenville couple donates towards Unity Park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville couple donated $250,000 towards a playground for the future Unity Park in Greenville.

Robert and Jennifer Donovan said they donated to offer a safe place for children to exercise, explore nature and interact with others.

“We wanted to make a meaningful contribution to the community we now call home. Unity Park is about more than a park. It’s about inclusion and bringing people together at a time when so much divides us. It’s about our next generation of hope.” Robert Donovan

The City of Greenville said Donovan Playground is one of the four that will make up a 57,100-square-foot play area near the center of the park for the younger children to explore.

The other play areas are SYNNEX Playground, the Greenville Water Splash Pad and a play area at the Ann Watson Trotter Memorial Garden.

The Donovan Playground is 13,2000-square-feet and will include:

an all-in-one play structure,

a custom log bridge,

swings,

teeter-totters,

auditory and sensory equipment and

a giant green salamander play sculpture.

According to the City of Greenville, Unity Park is set to open in spring 2022.