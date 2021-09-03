Greenville couple donates towards Unity Park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville couple donated $250,000 towards a playground for the future Unity Park in Greenville.
Robert and Jennifer Donovan said they donated to offer a safe place for children to exercise, explore nature and interact with others.
“We wanted to make a meaningful contribution to the community we now call home. Unity Park is about more than a park. It’s about inclusion and bringing people together at a time when so much divides us. It’s about our next generation of hope.”Robert Donovan
The City of Greenville said Donovan Playground is one of the four that will make up a 57,100-square-foot play area near the center of the park for the younger children to explore.
The other play areas are SYNNEX Playground, the Greenville Water Splash Pad and a play area at the Ann Watson Trotter Memorial Garden.
The Donovan Playground is 13,2000-square-feet and will include:
- an all-in-one play structure,
- a custom log bridge,
- swings,
- teeter-totters,
- auditory and sensory equipment and
- a giant green salamander play sculpture.
According to the City of Greenville, Unity Park is set to open in spring 2022.