Greenville Drive honored as nation’s top Single-A franchise with 2020 Bob Freitas Award

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Drive was awarded the 2020 Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America.

The award is given annually to the nation’s top Single-A franchise that has demonstrated long-term success and excellence in the Minor League Baseball. This marks the second time The Drive has won the award in its franchise, the last time being 2012.

The Drive was specifically selected for their innovation in maintaining a role in the community, despite the absence of games. In their profile of The Drive, Baseball America said the team committed to community relations by helping to combat COVID-19, fight hunger and improve education following the cancellation of the season due to COVID-19.

“To be singled out among a very accomplished and successful group of more than 60 Single-A franchises by a well-respected and influential publication like Baseball America is an incredible honor for the entire Drive organization,” said Craig Brown, President and Owner of the Greenville Drive. 

