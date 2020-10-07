Greenville looks for tourism to bounce back after being named among top small cities in U.S.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville is ranked sixth “Best Small City in the United States” in the 2020 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. The is the fourth year Greenville has landed on this list.

“This is a big boost to the City’s tourism and hospitality industry during a time when people are just beginning to travel again,” said city spokesperson Beth Brotherton. “We are eager to welcome new visitors as a result of this honor.”

Chris Stone, who is the president and CEO of Visit Greenville, said local businesses are expected to lose out on about $644 million in visitor spending this year because of the pandemic. But he said, after a slow summer, tourists have started making their way back to Greenville in the past few weeks.

According to Stone, hotels are usually at 75 percent capacity this time of year. but due to the pandemic, they’re now at about 40 percent capacity. He said the lack of business travel has hit the city hard.

“The really great news for us is we’re seeing some weekend travel come back,” Stone said.

He said over the past six weeks, tourists have been showing up in Greenville again, and many of them are driving in from nearby.

That’s good news for downtown business owners like Betsy Exton, who owns Pure on Main.

“I would say every other customer that walks in is from out of town,” Exton said.

When tourism slowed this summer, so did her business. “We were down about 20 percent,” she said. “It was frightening but we just, we kept you know, trying to pivot, and try to work with like social media and the internet, trying to ship people the stuff they needed.”

As tourists spent less, Greenville’s hospitality and local accommodations tax revenue dropped.

In April, the accommodations tax revenue was reduced to less than a quarter of what it was 12 months earlier.

“Tax revenue is in the neighborhood of I think $38 million for hospitality, accommodation taxes, which all help support our quality of life here,” Stone said.

Those taxes go toward special projects, including a portion of Unity Park. Construction at the park was paused for three months because of the pandemic.

But Brotherton said the hospitality tax is rebounding more quickly than expected. Local leaders, and business owners like Exton, are encouraged.

“I can see why a lot of people love to be here, and I’m grateful to see them coming back,” Exton said.

Stone said although tourists are coming back, the city probably won’t see a rebound in business travel until there’s a vaccine.