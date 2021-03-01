Greenville man charged in weekend shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 36-year-old is in custody following a weekend shooting that injured one person.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Raheem Hawkins shot a man following an altercation Saturday at 1 Columbia Avenue.

Investigators said Hawkins and the victim are familiar with each other and the two got into an argument while at Hawkins residence. When the victim walked out to his car, which was occupied by one other person, Hawkins opened fire on the car and struck the victim at least once.

Hawkins is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The victim is expected to recover.