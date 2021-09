GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Greer on Thursday.

The crash happened on East Wade Hampton Blvd. at the intersection of Ridgewood Dr. The Greer Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:03 p.m.

Danny Eugene Hiers III, 23, of Greenville was produced dead on the scene by Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

We will be updating the story.