Greenville meeting scheduled to discuss pedestrian safety improvements

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has scheduled an open house at the end of the month to find ways to make Augusta Street and other problem areas safer for pedestrians.

Investigators said Brittany Lawson died May 29th on Augusta Street when she was hit by an SUV after the driver veered onto the sidewalk.

Greenville City Council members say this led to their decision to set aside $250,000 in its budget earlier this month to research ways to improve safety in problem areas.

The city is considering adding more radar speed signs, and repainting existing pedestrian crosswalks for higher visibility. Other options could include new traffic signals, crosswalk signals, sidewalk widening, and rumble strips to alert drivers if their car is veering.

“It’ll provide them not only real safety moving forward in and around their neighborhoods, but also the type of peace of mind that they’re looking for that further fuels our quality of life we enjoy here in Greenville,” Greenville City Council Member Wil Brasington said.

The DOT’s open house meeting will be on June 29th at the Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Augusta Street.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the city’s plan to improve neighborhoods and public safety, click here.